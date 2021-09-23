IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer Reveals Brendon McCullum's Coaching Style Before KKR Vs MI Match

The Kolkata Knight Riders team have already sent a warning to their upcoming opponents following their crushing win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of the IPL 2021's UAE leg. The Eoin Morgan-led team beat Virat Kohli-led team by 9 wickets and will look to continue their winning momentum against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming KKR vs MI match. While Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers did have a good outing it was debutant Venkatesh Iyer who stole the show with his impressive batting display as an opener.

In a video posted by the Kolkata Knight Riders Twitter handle ahead of the KKR vs MI clash, Venkatesh Iyer while padding up to bat in the nets said that there is no extra pressure on him to bat in front of head coach Brendon McCullum who allows the players to play the brand of cricket that makes them comfortable.

IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer describes his feeling about batting in front of coach Brendon McCullum

Venkatesh Iyer in the video can be heard saying, “It is always good to see McCullum, and I am really excited to bat as he’s going to watch. There is no such pressure when he is right behind the nets. He is not a coach that puts a lot of pressure on us. He allows us to be what we are, and play the cricket that gives us maximum satisfaction. So I think that’s good for players like us.”

When asked about batsmen trying to play an aggressive brand of cricket in front of a coach like Brendon McCullum, Venkatesh Iyer said, “Not like that, see the best quality about someone aggressive is he knows how to handle situations and players. So, I guess, he just lets us be ourselves and that’s going to work.”

IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer plays explosive shots during practice ahead of KKR vs MI clash

Before the big clash against Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders on their social media platform posted a video of Venkatesh Iyer smashing bowlers during the practice match. In the video, Venkatesh Iyer can be seen going after the Knight Rider pacers, especially Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting. The youngster was brutal against Cutting hitting down the ground and over a short third man. Even Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti had to face the brunt of Venkatesh Iyer's explosive batting. The highlight of the innings was Venkatesh Iyer hitting a switch hit shot to Ben over the wicketkeeper's head.

