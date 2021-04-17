IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Perform In Famous Plays In 1st Team Bonding Session

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held its first team-bonding session of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, where skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Yuzvendra Chahal lead their respective groups to perform famous plays from their childhood days. A short excerpt from the hilarious bonding session was shared on social media by RCB's official Twitter handle, where players can be seen taking part and enacting different roles. The team was divided into three groups of seven members each, lead by RCB's three core players. Kohli played "The Ugly Duckling" with Adam Zampa and Harshal Patel in his team.

Team Bonding done right! We got our cricketers to perform famous plays from their childhood days. They were absolutely brilliant and hilarious too. ðŸ˜ðŸ¤©



Watch it on @myntra presents Bold Diaries#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/UBqdBGLoBV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2021

While AB de Villiers narrated "Cinderella" for his teammates, Chahal played the lead character in his play, a girl named "Little Red Riding Hood" with Glenn Maxwell as the "Big Bad Wolf", who wanted to eat her. Glenn Maxwell won the best actor's award for his depiction of the Big Bad Wolf. Virat Kohli and his team won the award for best play for enacting The Ugly Duckling. The hilarious video has garnered more than 27,000 views on Twitter since being uploaded a few hours ago. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with appreciative messages, with many calling it the best team ever for providing entertainment and producing fun content.

RCB in IPL 2021

Meanwhile, the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is currently on top of the points table in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Kohli and his men have won both games so far, first against the reigning champion Mumbai Indians and second against rival Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB is scheduled to play its next game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, in the first of the two matches that will be played tomorrow.

With a couple of important inclusions this year, such as Australian batting powerhouse Glenn Maxwell and Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson, Bengaluru is looking to take the tournament by storm and win its maiden trophy for the fans. Maxwell has already proved his worth by performing in two back-to-back matches for RCB, in one of which he even scored his first IPL fifty in five years.

