IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Has Interesting Message For RCB Fans After Team Wins Four In A Row

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are off to a flying start in the IPL 2021 campaign as they are the only team to have achieved four wins in a row. Devdutt Padikkal was the match-winner in last night's IPL 2021 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the 20-year old got his maiden hundred. With RCB making it four victories in a row in IPL 2021, captain Virat Kohli had a special message for his fans.

IPL 2021: RCB Captain Virat Kohli shares special message for fans

Despite immense success in all formats of the game, Virat Kohli is known for his grounded nature and he showed it in his post-match interview last night. "I would just tell the fans not to get overexcited. We are just being professional and we understand that momentum can go away from us quickly. We should take one step at a time, not getting overexcited," said Kohli. As a result of this win, RCB now have eight points on the IPL points table and are two points clear of CSK and DC who have six points each.

Game Day: RCB v RR: A Devdutt Padikkal Special



A flawless victory courtesy a great start with the ball from Siraj and Co., a chance-less innings from DDP, and a mature knock from captain Virat Kohli helped us win 4 in 4 in our #IPL2021 campaign.

Virat Kohli runs in IPL: IPL highest run getter

While Devdutt Padikal stole the show last night, it was actually the skipper who silently broke the records. Virat Kohli added another milestone to his glittering career as he became the IPL highest run getter. After last night's 50, Virat Kohli runs in IPL reached 6000 runs. Moreover, the RCB captain was also the first player in the history of the competition to complete 4000 IPL runs and the second to reach 5000 IPL runs only after Suresh Raina.

Another important win, great character shown by the boys. Onwards & Upwards

Virat Kohli records

Having featured in the IPL since the inaugural edition of the league, Virat Kohli records make up for a staggering read. Over the years, the star batsman has emerged as the most prolific run-scorer in the tournament. The Virat Kohli records include 40 fifties and five centuries.

Virat Kohli had his best IPL season in 2016 when he slammed four centuries, the most by an individual in a single season of the league. Moreover, in the same season, Kohli along with AB de Villiers had a stellar partnership of 229 runs against the Gujarat Lions, making it the highest IPL partnership to date. The Virat Kohli records do not end there.

In the same season, he averaged 81.08. No other batsman has a better average after playing a complete season. Having scored 973 runs in 2016, Kohli also holds the record of getting the most runs in a single edition. RCB fans will hope that Virat Kohli can get many more runs in the IPL 2021 campaign and lead the team to their maiden IPL trophy.