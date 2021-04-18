IPL 2021: Virat Kohli May Get Banned For 2-4 Matches If He Repeats Outburst

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, who will be seen playing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today, risks getting banned for two to four matches if he repeats the outburst he showed in his previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kohli stormed back to the dressing room after getting out for 33 against SRH. While on his way, frustrated Kohli smashed the boundary line and advertising cushion to show dismay but his behaviour landed him in trouble as he was reprimanded for the breach of IPL's code of conduct.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," a press release read on IPL's official website on April 15, a day after the incident.

Second violation may lead to ban

It was Kohli's first violation of IPL's code of conduct this season, which is why the Indian skipper was let off with a mere rebuke. But any repeat of the offence in the next two games could lead to Kohli being banned for two to four games or a deduction of 50 to 100 percent of the match fee. Kohli, who will play against KKR in the first of the two games today, will keep that in mind and come out in the middle with his best behaviour.

Despite a low total in the first inning, Virat Kohli and Co. managed to bounce back stronger on the Chennai pitch as they restricted the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad for 143 and won the match by 6 runs. Glenn Maxwell was awarded the man of the match trophy for his 59 off 41 balls. RCB bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed starred with the ball as they picked up seven wickets amongst themselves.

(Image Credit: PTI/Twitter)