IPL 2021: Which Team Has Most Number Of Followers On Facebook? Answer Surprises Fans

The Indian Premier League was introduced in 2008, and the competition has established itself as one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world over the years. The Indian franchise-based T20 league enjoys a tremendous following among the masses. Moreover, there also has been an exponential rise in terms of the league's popularity year after year.
The participating franchises also enjoy a massive fanbase. Moreover, they have used their social media account in order to engage the audiences and their online presence has shot up significantly. The IPL franchises are quite active on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube to widen their reach and expand their fandom. Here we take a look at which team has the most number of followers on Facebook.
While the Kolkata Knight Riders side may have been struggling in the ongoing IPL 2021, it has not had an impact on their loyal fanbase. The KKR side is the most followed IPL team on Facebook with a staggering 16 million-plus follower base. Several notable names like Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum have been part of the KKR side in the past.
They also have a star-studded line-up in IPL 2021 but have been unable to win matches on a consistent basis. The two-time champions have entertained their fans with stunning on-field action and have also managed to get fans hooked on to their social media accounts with their creative and engaging content. Here is the KKR squad for IPL 2021 -
Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the Indian Premier League's history. The Rohit Sharma-led side have clinched as many as five championship titles in the cash-rich league. The Mumbai Indians squad has always been a star-studded one, which has also benefitted the team's overall popularity. With Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard being a regular feature in their line-up, they have emerged as a force to reckon with in the T20 tournament. Moreover, their association with India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar also has had a significant impact on the team's follower-base. Here is a look at the currently Mumbai Indians squad -
The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings has been one of the most consistent sides in the Indian T20 carnival. Barring their underwhelming performance in the previous edition, they have impressed fans with their performance on the field. The Chennai-based franchise has won three IPL championships so far. Moreover, they have had a promising start to their campaign this year as well and they have redeemed themselves with an improved performance after their last season's flop show. CSK also are known to put out engaging content for their fans on their social media handles, which could be a reason why they have such a massive fan following on Facebook. Here is the CSK team 2021 -
The RCB side may not have a championship trophy in their cabinet to boast off, but they surely have trumped a number of franchises when it comes to their follower base on social media. They are inching closer to become the fourth team to reach 10 million followers on Facebook. The Virat Kohli-led RCB squad has showcased stunning form in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. Moreover, they also regularly put out content on their social media accounts to give their fans a sneak peek into the lives of their favourite cricketing stars. Let's take a look at the current RCB squad -
