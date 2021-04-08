IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal Teams Up With Kyle Jamieson For WWE's Undertaker-themed Entry

Bangalore’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday took to his official Instagram handle to share a video featuring his new bowling partner Kyle Jamieson, where the duo can be seen marching to the Undertaker theme song from WWE. In the video, Chahal and New Zealand quick Jamieson can be seen walking to the tunes of the popular theme song with Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in the background. "The challengers are ready for wrestlemania," Chahal captioned the post while tagging Jamieson.

'Mobile tower and mobile phone'

The video has garnered more than 4,54,000 likes since being uploaded a couple of hours ago. Chahal’s wife Dhanashree commented on the post pointing out Mohammed Siraj in the background. Several other famous personalities, including Chahal’s teammates Sachin Baby and Harshal Patel, also left a comment. Patel wrote, “Mobile tower and mobile phone”, referring to Jamieson’s tall height.

Chahal, who had an incredible IPL last year, will be looking to capitalise in the first few games that Bangalore will be playing in Chennai as the southern state is known for its spinner’s friendly pitches. Chahal took 21 wickets from the 15 games that he played in IPL 2020. Bangalore couldn’t make it to the playoffs in IPL 2020 as the team lost to Hyderabad in the final match of the group stages. Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will be looking at making it to the final this year, given the immense pressure from fans to win the trophy, which the franchise has not won even once since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

As per Bangalore's IPL 2021 schedule, the Virat Kohli-led side will square off against the defending champions Mumbai in the opening match of the tournament on Friday, April 9. Bangalore are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and five of them at Kolkata respectively.

(Image Credit: Chahal/Instagram/RCB/Twitter)

