IPL 2021's Most Expensive Player Announces Retirement From Cricket Before Mega Auction

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has suddenly announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The Rajasthan Royals picked up the most expensive IPL player in the IPL 2021 auction for Rs 16.5 crore. Morris has also announced picking up a coaching career with the South African T20 side, Titans. Taking to the official Instagram handle, the former Proteas all-rounder wrote, "Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small…it’s been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at Titans cricket."

Chris Morris' career

Throughout his career in the South African team, the 34-year-old Morris had played four test matches and was known widely as a white-ball cricketer featuring in 42 ODIs and 23 T20 internationals after making his debut in 2012. Speaking about his IPL career, he has played 81 matches and scored 618 runs at an average of 22.07. He has also bagged 95 wickets. In the last season of IPL 2021, Morris scored 67 runs in 11 matches for Rajasthan Royals and scalped 15 wickets in total. As he was playing in franchise leagues over the past two years, he last played an ODI against Australia in 2019.

Image: ANI