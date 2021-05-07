IPL 2021's Most Watched Match Belongs To THIS Team, Recorded Most Viewership In Hindi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI on Tuesday after players and staff members of different teams started tested positive for Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble environment. The IPL 2021 began on April 9, just months after the conclusion of the 2020 season and the first match took place between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The IPL 2021 was suspended in the mid-season with the last match taking place on Sunday, May 2 between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

CSK become the most-watched team in the last week before IPL suspension

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) revealed the viewership numbers for the last week of the IPL 2021 before the suspension took place. It is no surprise that the match involving the Chennai Super Kings emerged as the highest viewed match for the last week. According to BARC data, Match 23 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings gained an average viewership of 20118 people watching the match per minute.

The CSK vs SRH match took place on Wednesday, April 28 where the CSK chased the target of 171 runs, winning the match by 7 wickets. The CSK vs SRH match was able to surpass the nail-bitter that took place between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals a day before. The RCB vs DC match gained an average viewership of 19730 people watching the match per minute.

The BCCI would like to thank everyone involved in organising IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.



A special thanks to our fans without whom this would not have been possible.



We urge everyone to stay safe and take care. 🙏🙏#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/4Uh1zOAIjn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2021

Mumbai Indians not the most-watched team in the last week

In the previous week, the Mumbai Indians found the spot 3 times in the 5 most-watched programs list. Match 17 that took place between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings was on the top of the list with 22,047 people watching the match live per minute. The match took place on Friday, 23 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, in the last week of IPL 2021, the Mumbai Indians couldn’t find a spot in the top 5 list even after the high voltage match with the Chennai Super Kings. The MI team chased a score of 219 runs for the first time in the history of the league while facing the CSK. All these matches gained the highest viewership on the Star Sports 1 Hindi channel.

IPL latest news on viewership numbers

As per IPL latest news, the Star Sports Network managed to gain a cumulative reach of 352 million in the first 26 matches. Even though the IPL suspension news may hurt the viewership if the league is resumed in the coming time, the first part of the IPL still managed to increase the viewership compared to last year. IPL 2020 gained a viewership of 349 million in the first 26 matches.

Image Source: IPL/Star Sports Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.