IPL 2022 Auction: Sanju Samson To Continue As RR Captain; Here's How Much Money He'll Make

Kerala batter Sanju Samson has been retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mega auction, which is slated to be held before the next edition of the cash-rich tournament. According to news agency ANI, the names of the other players retained by Rajasthan Royals will be disclosed in the next few days. Samson had made his second debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2018. He was named the captain of the side earlier this year before the start of IPL 2021. The right-handed batter scored a magnificent century in his first IPL match as captain.

How much money will Samson make in IPL 2022?

According to a report on ESPN, Samson has reached a contract with Rajasthan Royals where the franchise has agreed to pay the wicketkeeper-batter a hefty amount of Rs. 14 crores per season. Samson was signed by the Royals for Rs. 8 crores in 2018. With the rise in pay, Samson has become one of the highest-paid domestic cricketers in the Indian Premier League. Samson had made his IPL debut back in 2013 with Rajasthan Royals; however, after spending two seasons with the franchise, he made a move to Delhi Daredevils.

Retention rules for IPL 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved the retention of up to four players by the existing eight teams ahead of the IPL 2022 super auction. The teams are permitted to keep a maximum of three Indian players or a minimum of two Indians if they are also keeping two overseas cricketers. There are several frontrunners at Rajasthan Royals for the remaining three slots, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Evin Lewis. As per reports, the franchise is expected to reveal the remaining names before November 28.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, were added to the cash-rich league competition, making it a ten-team affair. The IPL 2022 auction will also see a change in rules with the two new teams allowed to choose three players ahead of the next auction in order to make the playing field equal. The BCCI has set a timeline of one month for the two new teams to pick their three players ahead of the mega auction. The teams will be allowed to pick players through a Draft system.

Image: iplt20.com