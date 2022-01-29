IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir Explains Lucknow Super Giants' Idea Behind Ravi Bishnoi Coup

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has explained why Lucknow selected spinner Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. In an interview with journalist Boria Majumdar, Gambhir explained that the goal in selecting Bishnoi was to find players who could assist build a team for the future. Bishnoi is both young and effective, according to Gambhir, thus making him an excellent first-round pick for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Gambhir, who is the mentor of the new franchise, stated that the Lucknow team will be on the lookout for players with similar profiles to Bishnoi at the auction. Bishnoi, according to Gambhir, is a youthful wicket-taking option who can bowl at any point of the game. Bishnoi was signed by the Lucknow squad because he is an uncapped talent who can be developed in the future, according to the 2011 World Cup winner.

"Ravi Bishnoi, from that point of view, made a lot of sense as well. He is young, he is a wicket-taking option and he is got to be your sure-shot guy playing in the playing XI; he can bowl at different stages of the game. More importantly, he is an uncapped player as well. So from every sense, it made a lot of logic for us to actually get him on board so that we can develop him going forward," Gambhir said on ‘Backstage with Boria'.

Lucknow picks three players

Lucknow Super Giants have also picked India's vice-captain KL Rahul and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in their initial draft. While Rahul has been picked for a record Rs. 17 crore, Stoinis has signed with Lucknow for Rs. 9.2 crore. Bishnoi, on the other hand, will receive Rs. 4 crore for his services as the side's key spinner. Meanwhile, former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower has been named the head coach of the new Lucknow franchise.

As far as the IPL 2022 mega auction is concerned, a total of 1,214 players have registered their names for the event, which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of those 1,214 players, 896 are Indians and 318 are overseas players. A total of 33 players have already been retained or drafted by the franchises ahead of the mega auction.

Image: PTI

