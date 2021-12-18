IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir Appointed Mentor For Newly Inducted Lucknow Franchise

After the newly inducted IPL franchise for Lucknow on Friday announced the appointment of former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower as their head coach, on Saturday, they have announced former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as a mentor for their new team. Gambhir previously captained the Kolkata Knight Riders and led them to the ultimate glory of winning the IPL title. Gambhir will be hoping to replicate such success for the Lucknow franchise alongside head coach Andy Flower.

Gautam Gambhir said in a recent press release that he still has the 'fire' needed to win a contest still and that he the desire to have a winner's legacy still 'kicks' him all the time. He then clarified that he is not contesting for the dressing room but rather for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh.

"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup. "The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh," Gambhir said in a statement.

The owner of the new Lucknow IPL franchise Sanjiv Goenka also had some kind words for Gambhir saying that he has an incredible record as a player and he respects Gambhir's cricketing mind and is looking forward to working with him. "Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him," Sanjiv Goenka said in the press conference

Andy Flower on his appointment as head coach

In an official release ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Andy Flower said that he is excited to be joining the new franchise and is very grateful for the opportunity. He further explained his love for India saying that since his first tour back in 1993 he has always loved coming to the country because the passion for cricket in India is 'unrivalled' and then added that it is a privilege for him to be coaching an IPL team and he looks forward to working with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team.

Flower said: "I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India. The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team."

Image: PTI