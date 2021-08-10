IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Details On New Franchises, Retention Rules, Salary Structure Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already begun planning for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Auction alongside preparations for the much-awaited 2ng leg of IPL 2021. The IPL was set to see a mega auction in 2021, however, the outbreak if the COVID pandemic led to BCCI deciding to go ahead with eight teams and plan the mega IPL Auction for 2022.

IPL 2022 Mega auctions

As per reports (insidesport.co), each franchise would be allowed to retain four players; either three Indian players and one overseas player or two Indian and two overseas players. The IPL 2022 Auction will also see teams have an increase of purse by 'five' crores, from the current Rs. 85 crores to 90 crores. However, nothing has been made official by the BCCI so far, as the planning is in its initial stages.

In terms of retentions, as per the existing composition, the deduction in purse amount is Rs 15 crore, Rs11 crore, and Rs 7 crore respectively if a team retains three players, similarly, deductions of Rs 12.5 crores and Rs 8.5 crore in case of two players, and Rs 12.5 crore in case only one player is retained. However, if four players are allowed to be retained, this structure is likely to undergo some changes.

The report also mentions that a few groups have already shown interest in acquiring the new franchises. Former Rising Pune Super Giants owners, who represent the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group; the Adani group; Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and the Torrent Group are said to be among those who have shown interest. The process for applications to stake claim for the two new franchises is likely to take place in October.

IPL 2021 2nd leg to Resume on September 19

The remaining 31 matches of IPL 2021 will be played across 27 days and will begin on September 19, with the Chennai Super Kings taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians. The IPL 2021 second leg will be played across three cities with 13 matches in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

Image credits: PTI