IPL 2022 Points Table: A Look At Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After KKR Vs SRH

On Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match took place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Hyderabad defeated Kolkata by 7 wickets to gain two more points on the leaderboard. Here's how the updated points table look after the match between SRH and KKR.

IPL 2022: Points Table

Teams M W L NRR PTS Gujarat Titans 5 4 1 +0.450 8 Rajasthan Royals 5 3 2 +0.389 6 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 +0.239 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 +0.223 6 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 +0.174 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 3 2 +0.006 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 -0.196 6 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 +0.476 4 Chennai Super Kings 5 1 4 -0.745 2 Mumbai Indians 5 0 5 -1.072 0

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is on top of the leaderboard and currently holds the Orange Cap in the IPL. Buttler has played five matches and has scored 272 runs at an average of 68.00. Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is at No. 2 with 228 runs to his name. Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings, Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans, and Rajasthan's Shimron Hetmyer are at No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 positions, respectively.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 5 272 Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans 5 228 Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings 5 207 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 5 200 Shimron Hetmyer Rajasthan Royals 5 197 Shikhar Dhawan Punjab Kings 5 197 Robin Uthappa Chennai Super Kings 5 194 Quinton de Kock Lucknow Super Giants 5 188 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 6 179 Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians 5 178

IPL 2022: Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is at the top when it comes to the Purple Cap rankings in the IPL. So far, the spinner has picked 12 wickets from five matches this season. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad occupies the second spot with 11 wickets in five matches. Umesh Yadav (10), Kuldeep Yadav (10), and Wanindu Hasaranga (10) are at No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 positions, respectively.

Players Teams Matches Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 5 12 T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 11 Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders 6 10 Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals 5 10 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 10 Lockie Ferguson Gujarat Titans 5 8 Avesh Khan Lucknow Super Giants 5 8 Khaleel Ahmed Delhi Capitals 5 7 Rahul Chahar Punjab Kings 5 7 Trent Boult Rajasthan Royals 5 7

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI