IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated Orange And Purple Cap Standings After RR Vs LSG

The IPL 2022 doubleheader on Sunday witnessed Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals winning their respective matches. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders ended with DC winning by 44 runs. Batting first Capitals posted 215 runs on board for just five wickets. Openers Prithvi Shaw (51 runs off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45) were the top scorers for the team. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur's cameo knocks at the end helped DC post a defendable total on board. KKR's Sunil Narine picked up 2 wickets.

Chasing 216 runs to win, KKR lost openers Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane early. Skipper Shreyas Iyer (54 of 33 balls) along with Nitish Rana (30 off 20 balls) and Andre Russell (24 off 21 balls) did try to give some momentum to the run chase however with a huge total on the board DC bowlers were able to create pressure and pick up wickets at regular interval. In the end, KKR could only manage 171 run son board. For DC Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name.

In the second match of the day, Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). RR won the match by three runs in a nail-biting encounter. Batting first Rajasthan Royals posted 165 runs on board losing six wickets. Shimron Hetmyer (56 off 36 balls) was the top scorer for the Royals. For LSG Krishnappa Gowtham and Jason Holder picked up 2 wickets each.

Chasing 166 to win, LSG lost skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham with just one run on the board. RR pacer Trent Boult provided the double breakthrough in the first over. Jason Holder also departed early with LSG in trouble at 14-3. Quinton De Kock and Deepak Hooda did and stitch a partnership before Hooda was dismissed for 25 runs of 24 balls. De Kock also perished for 39 runs dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Marcus Stoinis playing his first match for LSG did try and lead the fightback with an unbeaten 38 off 17 balls, however, the team still ended up short of the target by three runs. Let's take a look at IPL 2022 points table, IPL 2022 Orange Cap, and IPL 2022 Purple Cap leaders.

IPL news: IPL 2022 points table

Rajasthan Royals continue to be at the top of the points table. KKR is in the second spot on the points table. Gujarat Titans take the third spot on the IPL 2022 points table. RCB has now moved down to the fourth spot on the table, while LSG is in 5th place. Delhi Capitals moved to the 6th spot, while Punjab Kings are 7th. The remaining three places belong to Sunrisers Hyderabad(8TH), Mumbai Indians (9th), and Chennai Super Kings (10th).

Teams Played Won Lost No Result Points RR RR 4 3 1 0 6 +0.951 KKR 5 3 2 0 6 +0.446 GT 3 3 0 0 6 +0.349 RCB 4 3 1 0 6 +0.294 LSG 5 3 2 0 6 +0.174 DC 4 2 2 0 4 +0.476 PBKS 4 2 2 0 4 +0.152 SRH 3 1 2 0 2 -0.889 MI 4 0 4 0 0 -1.181 CSK 4 0 4 0 0 -1.211

IPL News: IPL 2022 Orange Cap

Coming to the list of highest run-getter of IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals, opener Jos Buttler currently continues to hold the top spot. LSG's Quinton De Kock takes the second spot on the list, while Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans is third. Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians is in the fourth spot, while Shimron Hetmyer rounds off the top five run-getters in IPL 2022.

Players Teams Matches Runs Jos Buttler RR 4 218 Quinton de Kock LSG 5 188 Shubman Gill GT 3 180 Ishan Kishan MI 4 175 Shimron Hetmyer RR 4 168 Liam Livingstone PBKS 4 162 Prithvi Shaw DC 4 160 Deepak Hooda LSG 5 155 Faf du Plessis RCB 4 138 KL Rahul LSG 5 132

IPL 2022 Purple Cap

Coming to the Purple cap, Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is now the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. Umesh Yadav has now slipped down to the second spot. Kuldeep Yadav after a four-wicket haul on Sunday is now third on the list. Wanindu Hasaranga is fourth on the wicket-takers list while LSG's Avesh Khan completes the top five.