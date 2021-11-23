IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals He Is Unlikely To Be Retained By Delhi Capitals

Ravichandran Ashwin made a comeback to Team India's T290 setup after a seven-year hiatus when being picked for T20 World Cup in UAE. The Tamil Nadu star did have a good tournament and bowled well in the recent India vs New Zealand series. Despite decent performance with the ball, the off-spinner is unlikely to don the Delhi Capitals jersey for IPL 2022. With the IPL 2022 auction coming up following the introduction of two new teams Ravichandran Ashwin named three cricketers that could be retained by the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Auction: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be retained by Delhi Capitals

While speaking on his Youtube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that not only him but even Shreyas Iyer will not get retained by the Delhi Capitals team for the IPL 2022 season. He said,

“I am not getting retained by Delhi, I would have known by now if Delhi management would have retained me. I don’t this even Shreyas is getting retained by the franchise".

Ravichandran Ashwin joined Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 onwards after being signed from Punjab Kings (Than Kings XI Punjab) at 7.6 Crore. In the 2020 season, Ashwin picked up 13 wickets in 15 matches played, while in the 2021 season the off-spinner picked up just 7 wickets from 13 matches he played.

About IPL 2022 Auction

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction two new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad were added to the cash-rich league making it a ten-team competition. The IPL 2022 auction will also see a change in rules with the two new teams allowed to choose three players ahead of the next auction in order to make the playing field equal.

The new franchises have been asked to pick not more than two Indian players, capped or uncapped and not more than 1 overseas player. The remaining eight franchises have been allowed to retain four players ahead of the mega auction. The salary purse of all franchises for IPL 2022 Auction was increased by Rs. 5 crores. In IPL 2021, each team were allotted a salary purse of Rs. 85 crore to buy players from the auction. As per ANI, the salary purse has been set at Rs. 90 crore for IPL 2022. The last time the salary purse of franchises were increased was back in 2018 when the previous mega auction took place.