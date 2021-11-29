IPL 2022 Retention: Date, Timing, Live Stream, Retention Rules, Salary Purse And More

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is expected to be a more grandeur event than the previous editions given the introduction of two new teams Ahmedabad and Lucknow, thereby taking the total number of teams in participation for IPL 2022 the tournament to ten.

While the IPL 2022 is still months away, the retention deadline for the eight existing franchises is set for November 30th. The BCCI earlier informed all eight existing IPL teams that they can retain a maximum of four players. The franchises can retain a maximum of three Indian players, while the number of overseas retentions allowed is a maximum of two. Franchises also cannot retain more than 2 uncapped players.

To break it down, basically, franchises can either retain three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas players if they are looking at retaining four players.

IPL 2022 Retention Live: Where and when to watch IPL 2022 retentions?

The IPL retention process will be live on the Star Sports Network and will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar on Tuesday, 30th November 2021 at 5 PM IST.

IPL 2022 auction: What will be the salary cap for franchises?

The salary cap for the IPL 2022 season will be INR 90 crore for all ten teams.

IPL 2022 auction: At what price will the players be retained for?

If a team wants to retain four players, player 1 - INR 16 crore, player 2 - INR 12 crore, player 3 - INR 8 crore, and player 4- INR 6 crore.

If a team wants to retain three players, player 1 - INR 15 crore, player 2 - INR 11 crore, player 3 - INR 7 crore while teams wanting to retain 2 players will retain their players at 14 and 10 crores, while the team that decides to retain 1 player will have INR 14 crore deducted from their purse.

So, in case a team decides to retain all four players, INR 42 crore will be deducted from their player purse. Similarly, three retentions will see a deduction of INR 33 crore, while the two retentions would mean INR 24 crore will be cut from the purse. While if a franchise retains only one player, then INR 14 crore will be cut from their purse.

* Note: Any uncapped player can be retained at INR 4 Cr.

IPL 2022 Retention: What about the two new franchises?

The two new entrants will be allowed to pick from the pool of unretained players once the IPL 2022 retention for the existing teams is announced. The two new teams can pick a maximum of three players with not more than two Indians and not more than one foreigner. The uncapped player limit is set to one.

Image: IPLT20.com