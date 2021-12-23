IPL 2022: SRH Rope In Cricket Legends In Revamped Star-studded Support Staff

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn is finally making a comeback to the Indian Premier League but not to play matches but to be part of SRH support staff during IPL 2022. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday posted a video on their social media handle announcing their new coaching staff for IPL 2022. Apart from Steyn, another legend will be seen in SRH dugout as West Indis great Brian Lara to has been roped in by the franchise.

IPL 2022 auction: Brian Lara, Dale Steyn join SRH

West Indies legend Brian Lara has been roped in as their batting coach, while Dale Steyn has been roped in as the pace bowling coach. Former Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan has also been roped in as the spin bowling coach of SRH while former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani will be handling scouting duties along with being the fielding coach. Tom Moody will be coaching the SRH team, with Simon Katich roped in as his deputy.

IPL 2022 auction: List of players retained by SRH

The Hyderabad franchise retained skipper Kane Williamson, young pacer Umran Malik and allrounder Abdul Samad, for the 2022 edition. As per the retention policy, franchises opting for three retentions will have to pay the first player INR 15 crore, the second and third players, INR 11 and seven crores respectively. After three retentions, the franchise will lost INR 33 crores from their salary purse. Hyderabad Franchisee is now left with just 68 crores in the purse during the IPL 2022 auction.

The Hyderabad franchise surprised everyone by not retaining their star bowler Rashid Khan while announcing their retention for IPL 2022. Not only Rashid Khan but SRH also bid adieu to Jonny Bairstow and David Warner ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Warner in his farewell message said,“Thanks to all of you for your support over the years, up and downs, my family and I can't stress enough how much we appreciated the love and passion you showed towards us and the team. Candice and I truly wish all the fans the very best for the future and hope whoever you wish to support the best. Love the Warner's”