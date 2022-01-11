IPL 2022: Tata Group To Replace Chinese Phone Maker Vivo As Title Sponsor This Year

Chinese mobile manufacturing company Vivo has pulled out as the official title sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has replaced it with the Tata Group. As reported by PTI, IPL Chairman Brijest Patel said on Tuesday that Tata Group will replace Vivo as the IPL sponsor after the decision was taken at the Governing Council meeting of the IPL. The council approved the Chinese handset company, Vivo’s request to transfer its title rights to Tata, although they have a couple of years left in their sponsorship deal, while Tata continues to be the main title sponsor during this period.

IPL to be known as 'TATA IPL' from 2022 edition

Meanwhile, as per a report by ANI, sources having relevant information said to ANI that Tata has been narrowed down as the title sponsor coming from the upcoming 2022 season. The tournament will now be known as the ‘Tata IPL’ and as per a report by Cricbuzz, the development was confirmed by a couple of BCCI officials who attended the Governing Council meeting. The website noted that Vivo requested to exit the IPL sponsorship deal and the council approved it.

Vivo has two years left in its sponsorship deal

“Yes, we are looking at TATA as the title sponsor after it came to light that VIVO wants to terminate its contract. Two years are still left in the contract hence Tata will be the main sponsor for the remaining time period” the source told ANI. The sources confirmed that Tata will be the title sponsor of IPL for the next two years, as earlier in 2018, Vivo bagged the title rights at a price of INR 440 crore per year. However, Vivo has earlier paused their deal for a year in 2020 due to the Indo-China diplomatic standoff and Dream 11 was the title sponsor that year. The IPL 2022 season is expected to start in April, while the IPL 2022 players mega auction is expected to be held in the month of February.

