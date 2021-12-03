IPL 2022: Who Will Buy Hardik Pandya In Upcoming Mega Auction?

Hardik Pandya has not had the best of time on the field with his fitness and performance coming under question. The all-rounder has had an underwhelming performance in the IPL 2021 where he scored just 127 runs with the bat in 12 matches at a poor average of 14.11. He did not roll over the arm ever since he treated his back.

During the recent IPL 2022 retention Mumbai Indians decided to let go of their star all-rounder in the auction pool but with IPL mega auction coming up Mumbai Indians will have to battle hard as other franchises will also look to get his services for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Today Let's take a look at the list of possible Hardik Pandya new team if Mumbai Indians fail to sign him during the IPL 2022 Mega auction.

IPL Mega auction: Who will buy Hardik Pandya? Teams likely to bid for him

Ahmedabad Franchise: CVC Capital had brought the Ahmedabad franchise for the IPL 2022 tournament. While the team is yet to release the name of the player they would like to sign before the auction, Hardik Pandya will be one of their picks for the season especially with him being the local lad. Though he is going through fitness trouble and poor form currently he still has time to recover and regain full fitness and form before IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been scoring runs at the top for the Punjab team however when it comes to finishing matches they have failed to find a player who can deliver under pressure. With KL Rahul most likely to not make comeback to PBKS, and the Punjab franchise mostly building the team around Indian players adding an Indian all-rounder is not a bad option either.

Rajasthan Royals: The Rajasthan Royals will be looking to buy a player who can finish off games for them at the death. With Chris Morris and David Miller failing to finish matches last term, the Royals might try to buy Hardik Pandya and bolster their all-around department if Ben Stokes is unavailable.

Image: Mumbai Indians/ Instagram