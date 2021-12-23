IPL 2022: Will Manish Pandey Replace Virat Kohli As RCB Captain? Everything We Know So Far

With Virat Kohli no longer at the helm, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be finding it difficult to replace the former skipper. With some big names available for signature during the IPL 2022 auction, the franchisee would want to bring in an experienced head to take charge of the team. In what comes as a major surprise, a report has emerged that RCB is likely to break the bank and sign Manish Pandey to lead the team during IPL 2022.

Will Manish Pandey lead RCB in IPL 2022?

As per the report published by the12thman RCB are considering offering Manish Pandey a contract in the IPL 2022 super auction. The Karnataka cricketer has previously played for the RCB team in the first three seasons. The middle-order batsman has plenty of IPL experience and was the first Indian to score a century. He also has the experience of captaining the Karnataka team in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. So if the franchise is looking ahead at the next few seasons, Pandey could fit the bill since being the local boy.

Manish Pandey IPL career

Talking about Manish Pandey IPL career, the cricketer has played a total of 154 matches scoring 3560 runs at an average of 30.68. He has played for teams like RCB. Sahara Pune Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunbrisers Hyderabad. After starting his career with RCB, Manish Pandey moved to Pune Warriors prior to IPL 2011 and continued his stint with the team even in IPL 2013.

After Pune, Pandey headed to Kolkata Knight Riders who signed him at the IPL Player Auction 2014. In that season he played 16 matches scoring 401 runs. After spending fours years at KKR, Manish Pandey looked for new pasture and Sunrisers Hyderabad did not waste time in getting to sign for them. During the 2018 auction, SRH made him the most expensive player paying 11 crores for his services. He was retained by the franchise for the 2019 edition too in which he scored 344 runs in 12 matches. In 2020, he showed his true form scoring 425 runs in 16 matches, but in the 2021 season, his performance took a major dip with him scoring 292 runs in 8 matches.