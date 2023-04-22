IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Why He Didn't Become A Fast Bowler

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian all-rounder, disclosed that his initial aspiration was to become a fast bowler when he began playing cricket as a child. Speaking to Star Sports, Jadeja said his coach, Mahendra Singh Chouhan, advised him to change his focus since he lacked the height and pace required for fast bowling. As a result, Jadeja switched to bowling left-arm spin, which piqued his interest after observing the ball's movement on the pitch.

“When I started out I wanted to become a fast bowler. I used to think seeing fast bowlers sending in bouncers that I would also be able to do that but I never had the speed. My coach Mahendra Singh Chouhan told me that you are not tall enough or not fast enough so please don't be under any illusions. At the time I thought, yes I don't have the height that is required. Then I started bowling left-arm spin,” Jadeja said.

“At the time we were not able to bat too much because the turf wicket was not good. On the other hand when the ball hits a rough and turns a lot, your interest to do that again increases. If you see that you are getting the batter out with a big spin, your interest in spin bowling increases and so I started getting more interested in it. It was upto us to make and maintain the wicket and the batter himself had to roll the wickets and stuff. So I thought I don't want to do all that, I will just stand there with the ball in hand and when the wicket is ready, I will bowl,” he added.

Jadeja on two 'Mahendra Singhs' inspiring his cricket journey

Ravindra Jadeja also revealed that his childhood coach Mahendra Singh Chauhan, from Jamnagar, was the first person named Mahendra or MS to influence his cricket journey and not MS Dhoni. Jadeja said that he has told this to Dhoni as well that his cricketing journey has been limited between Mahendra Singh Chouhan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Jadeja started his India career under the captaincy of Dhoni and still continues to play under him at CSK in the IPL.

“I have told Mahi bhai this as well that, meri cricket ki journey Mahendra Singh Chouhan aur Mahendra Singh Dhoni ke beech me hi rahi hai. That is where my cricket journey started. I started in 1996 when I was eight years old in Jamnagar. Even now I sometimes go to that ground to meet sir, practice cannot happen because there are about 300 to 400 kids there so it can become a big crowd," Jadeja said.

Image: BCCI