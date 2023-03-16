IPL 2023: CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Incredible Physique At 41 Breaks The Internet

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the first match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The 'men in yellow' have been preparing hard for the upcoming edition, but it is their skipper MS Dhoni who has broken the internet once again. People have gone gaga as Chennai Super Kings posted a rare picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In this picture, the former Indian skipper was seen flexing his muscle while attempting a shot. Chennai Super Kings will play their first match on March 31, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Dhoni joined the Chennai practice camp a few days before and since then the franchise has regularly used its social media account to post updates about their beloved "Thala."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's new muscly look breaks the internet

The 41-year-old has shown no restraints but this could be his last season in the marquee tournament. CSK took to their microblogging site Twitter to post Dhoni's photo which has garnered over 7000 likes and more than 1000 retweets so far. The former India skipper has sent netizens into a frenzy and their reactions are nothing but gold.

ICYMI the easter egg from last night, here is the original 📸! 💪#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/zysMXC2roi — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 16, 2023

Maahi just before coming to bat. pic.twitter.com/0QDfd2BRxv — Taus Rizvi (@rizvitaus) March 16, 2023

The Craze for Thala...Fans took screenshot and creates buzz so much that admin finally releasing the original copy... Admin plz give us more Thala moments💛 — Nabab 🇮🇳 (@iNabab7) March 16, 2023

Everyone is a gangster until the real MONSTER Arrives. pic.twitter.com/xfPZtw3e6T — Mohammed Aziz (@itsmeaziz07) March 16, 2023

Chennai have amassed one of the most competitive squads this time and they will be adamant to stamp their authority in their upcoming campaign. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the cash-rich cricket league having lifted the IPL title four times since their inception.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023

MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma