A few days before the IPL 2023 trading window is set to close, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have made a massive trade as they have reportedly signed fast bowler Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals (DC). The 31-year-old, who is currently a part of Team India's ODI squad for the series against New Zealand, was bought by DC at the 2022 IPL mega auction for a whopping Rs 10.75 crores.

KKR sign Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Kolkata Knight Riders have signed Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals in a blockbuster all-cash deal. The report adds that the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings were also interested in signing the 31-year-old, but DC did not retreat.

Thakur ended his stint with DC with a decent performance as he picked up 15 wickets in 14 matches, but was a bit too expensive with an economy of 9.79. He also contributed with the bat as he scored 120 runs at a strike rate of almost 138. After successfully signing Thakur during the IPL trading window, KKR will hope that the Team India fast bowler can deliver for the team in the upcoming season.

KKR have been the most active team in the trading window as Thakur was the third player they signed. Previously, they had acquired the services of star New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the Gujarat Titans, in what was another all-cash deal.