IPL 2023: LSG Captain KL Rahul And Gautam Gambhir Launch Lucknow Super Giants' New Jersey

With less than a month remaining for the start of the IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants have come up with a major update. In an event on Tuesday, the franchise have unveiled a new Jersey for the upcoming season. Jay Shah launched the new outfit of LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants, who are just one season old in the Indian Premier League have decided to proceed with a new jersey for the forthcoming season. While announcing the new Jersey, the Franchise has captioned "𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒈, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒉, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒊 𝑼𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒅, 𝑵𝒂𝒚𝒂 𝑨𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒂𝒛." on social media.

Here's the new jersey

In IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants graced a respectable campaign. The team led by KL Rahul and coached by Gautam Gambhir reached the playoffs stage but were eliminated by Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the change in Jersey, the LSG owners would be expecting a better result in this IPL. All to look forward to as IPL 2023 would commence from March 31.

Wearing the new colors the team will start its campaign from April 1 when they will enter the field to take on Delhi Capitals.

LSG Squad for IPL 2023

KL Rahul, Ayush Bhadohi, Quinton de Kock, Manan Bohra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Deepak Hooda, Kunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gautam, Kyle Mayers.

LSG Schedule 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 16 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)