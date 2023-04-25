Last Updated:

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Mumbai Indians To Bowl First

MI made two changes bringing in Riley Meredith in place of an unwell Jofra Archer, while Kumar Kartikeya replaced Hrithik Shokeen.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Hardik Pandya and Keiron Pollard

Image: IPL/BCCI


Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. MI made two changes bringing in Riley Meredith in place of an unwell Jofra Archer, while Kumar Kartikeya replaced Hrithik Shokeen.

GT are playing an unchanged squad. Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (capt), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com