IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants appoint Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach

Lucknow Super Giants, on Saturday, announced the name of former India spinner Sridharan Sriram as an assistant coach for the next season of Indian Premier League.

He would be joining head coach Justin Langer and mentor Gautam Gambhir, alongside Vijay Dahiya (assistant coach), Pravin Tambe (spin-bowling coach, Morne Morkel (fast-bowling coach) and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach).

Sriram possesses immense experience in the field, having helped Bangladesh as the technical consultant to secure a couple of conquests in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Earlier, he was also associated with the Australian side for six years since 2016, helping it with title wins during the T20 World Cup and Ashes in 2021-22.

In the IPL, he was previously involved with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he was the assistant coach, mainly helping out in batting and spin-bowling.

Sriram also gained an ECB Level-3 “Head Coach” qualification in 2008.

As a player, he featured in eight ODIs for India, besides playing domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.