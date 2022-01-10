IPL: As Hardik Pandya Set To Be Appointed As Ahmedabad Captain, Fans Call It 'apt Choice'

Hardik Pandya is set to be appointed the captain of the CVC-owned Ahmedabad franchise, with the BCCI giving the all-clear via a letter of intent to the team.

Following the confirmation that Pandya would be leading the new IPL franchise, netizens took to social media to share their opinion on the decision.

Fans react as Hardik Pandya named Ahmedabad franchise captain

With Hardik Pandya's announcement as the new captain of the Ahmedabad franchise, one netizen said he was excited to see who does the Lucknow team announce as their captain. The fan believes that Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul can be good choices to be named the skipper.

With Hardik Pandya Almost sure of becoming Captain of Ahmedabad Franchise it will be interesting whom Lucknow Team makes Captain Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul. #IPL2022 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below.

Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan & Rashid Khan for #Ahmedabad #IPL Team.



Interesting picks. They have got 4 overs, WK & 3 batsman covered. Not sure of the overs from Hardik but probably he may be chipping in when possible. But each of them can be match winners on their day. — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) January 10, 2022

Hardik Pandya could have been an apt choice to lead #Ahmedabad franchise! — hemanshu mistry (@_hemanshu_) January 10, 2022

Wow! Both Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan!



Ahmedabad All-Rounders will be a fitting name for this franchise.#IPL2022 https://t.co/QLEOmJA0mO — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) January 10, 2022

People troll Hardik that is fine because he have not anything that great for World to appreciate him.



But its my gut feelings this time when he returns after full fitness He will be most destructive player & World will see vintage #HardikPandya ❣️



Love you champ😘😘 #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/0J8IaJZWtp — Forty-Five🖤 (@fortyfive09ro) January 10, 2022

Hardik Pandya will be named captain of Ahmedabad franchise

A senior IPL source confirmed the news to PTI that Hardik Pandya would lead the Ahmedabad franchise in their maiden season of the tournament. "Yes, the Ahmedabad franchise has received their Letter of Intent. However, they have been doing their back-room work for some time as it's a huge process. As far as we know, Hardik has been zeroed in on as the captain of the franchise," said the IPL source to PTI.

As per the rules, the two new franchises will have the right to pick three players (two Indians and a foreigner) from the pool of available players as a part of their draft pick before the mega auction takes place in February.

"Hardik with his local connect and being a proven IPL performer for Mumbai Indians for so long was an obvious choice as captain and premier player. The franchise has almost finalised its deal with Afghan spin sensation Rashid Khan and dashing keeper-batter Ishan Kishan as their second and third picks from the draft. As of now, that's what is finalised unless there are changes at the last moment," added the IPL source to PTI.

Meanwhile, the IPL team has already appointed Ashish Nehra as the team's new head coach alongside Vikram Solanki as the director of cricket. Gary Kirsten will be the team's mentor. With Hardik having found it difficult to showcase his abilities at the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup because of injury concerns, the IPL could be the perfect place where he could make a comeback at.