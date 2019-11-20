IPL Auction 2020: 3 Teams Likely To Bid For SRH All-rounder Deepak Hooda

All-rounder Deepak Hooda was recently released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the upcoming IPL auction 2020 on December 19. Hooda was among the five cricketers released by the franchise which includes the likes of Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, and Martin Guptill. Initially purchased by SRH in the 2018 auction, the cricketer is yet to make an impact in the cash-rich league. Deepak Hooda, however, boasts of an impressive List A and domestic T20 record with both bat and ball. Here, we take a look at three teams who can bid for the SRH all-rounder.

IPL Auction 2020: Three teams likely to bid for Deepak Hooda in the IPL auction

Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab recently traded their captain Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals. Looking at their present bench-strength, the Punjab-based side will be looking for a quality all-rounder who can score some quick runs in the death. Like Ashwin, Hooda also bowls off-breaks and can prove out to be a valuable asset for containing runs with the ball in hand.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have always been known for banking on local talent. Deepak Hooda’s all-round abilities will come in handy for the Royals especially in their home games. Moreover, the right-hander has already represented Rajasthan when he made his IPL debut during the 2015 season.

Kolkata Knight Riders

With his off-breaks, Deepak Hooda can provide quality support to KKR veteran Sunil Narine. KKR already released their regular spinner Piyush Chawla in the recently concluded trading window. His big-hitting abilities in the death overs can also pull some pressure off Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.

