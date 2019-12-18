IPL Auction 2020: Franchises Set To Bid The Biggest On Overseas Fast Bowlers, Batsmen

Indian Premier League (IPL) recently announced the list of players who are set to go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2020 auction. Around 332 players are up for grabs which include 186 Indians, 143 overseas cricketers and three players from Associate nations. There are seven foreign players with a base price of ₹2 crores while Robin Uthappa is the only Indian in the ₹1.5 crore bracket. As we head towards the IPL Auction 2020 in Kolkata on December 19, franchises look all set to break the bank for the overseas players.

IPL Auction 2020: Franchises set for a bidding war for overseas players

The original list of players for the auction started with 997. The number was later reduced to 332, out of which 143 are from overseas nations. In-form West Indies and Australian cricketers are expected to garner much attention from different franchises.

IPL Auction 2020: Overseas Batsmen

Among the batsmen, hard-hitting Australian Chris Lynn has the highest reserve price with ₹2 crores. Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy are next among the overseas batsmen with a base price of ₹1.5 crores. As Lynn was released by Kolkata Knight Riders during the transfer window, other IPL franchises will be looking to rope in the T20 specialist. Other batsmen like Alex Hales, Tom Banton, Martin Guptill and Aaron Finch are also expected to do well in the auction with their base price of ₹1 crore.

IPL Auction 2020: Overseas Bowlers

Pacers Josh Hazlewood and Dale Steyn lead the list with the highest base price (₹2 crores) among overseas bowlers. Kyle Abbott, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa are tied with ₹1.5 crore while Australian trio of James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye are reserved with ₹1 crore each. Tim Southee and Mustafizur Rahman also belong to the same bracket. Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are expected to go after one of the overseas pacers to strengthen their bowling attack.

IPL Auction 2020: Overseas All-rounders

Angelo Mathews, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell leads the base price charts among the overseas all-rounders. Glenn Maxwell, who recently took an indefinite break from international cricket, is expected to be available for the entirety of IPL 2020 and is considered by many to end up among the top draws in the IPL 2020 auction.

