IPL Auction 2020: Inter-team Player Loans Set To Become Reality In IPL 2020

Before teams get into the battleground, which will be the IPL Auction 2020, they have been briefed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about various plans regarding the next season. Among the many topics which were discussed, the BCCI also revealed its plans to allow teams to loan their capped and uncapped players to other teams. Have a look at the new rules:

While a similar provision was available to the teams in the 2019 season, none of them actually ended up using it. While the 2019 season only allowed uncapped players to be loaned, 2020 will see the IPL Governing Council (GC) permitting teams to trade both their capped and uncapped players to other teams. These loans can be used in a five-day window which will open after half the season (28 matches) has concluded. A player can only be loaned if he has not played more than two matches by the halfway stage. The player will receive no money from these loans and the payments that the teams make to each other will be outside their allotted auction purses. The GC will have to be informed about the exact monetary transactions between the teams.

Among the other things which were discussed, the IPL GC has assured the teams that they will announce the schedule for the 2020 season very soon. The teams will go into the IPL Auction today at 3 PM IST. The Kings XI Punjab have the maximum purse amount of Rs. 42.70 crore and the Kolkata Knight Riders follow suit with Rs. 35.65 crore.

