IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Pat Cummins, Chris Morris And Maxwell Force Bidding Wars

Ayush Badoni: UNSOLD
Sandeep Bavanaka: ₹20 Lakh - SRH
Pravin Dubey: UNSOLD
Chris Green: ₹20 Lakh - KKR
Shams Mulani: UNSOLD
Shahbaz Ahmad: UNSOLD
Nikhil Naik: UNSOLD
Joshua Philippe: ₹20 Lakh - RCB
Mohsin Khan: ₹20 Lakh - MI
Rahul Shukla: UNSOLD
Tom Banton: ₹1 crore - KKR
Fabian Allen: ₹50 Lakh - SRH
Tom Curran: UNSOLD
Jason Holder: UNSOLD
Chris Jordan: ₹3 crore - KXIP
Isuru Udana: UNSOLD
Sean Abbot: UNSOLD
Matt Henry: UNSOLD
Kane Richardson: ₹4 crore - RCB
Oshane Thomas: ₹50 Lakh - RR
Sumit Kumar: UNSOLD
Aryan Juyal: UNSOLD
Kuldeep Sen: UNSOLD
Pravin Tambe: ₹20 Lakh - KKR
James Pattinson: UNSOLD
Liam Plunket: UNSOLD
Tajinder Dhillon: ₹20 Lakh - KXIP
Yudhvir Chara: UNSOLD
Sujit Nayak: UNSOLD
Abdul Samad: ₹20 Lakh - SRH
Nathan Ellis: UNSOLD
Kesrick Williams: UNSOLD
George Garton: UNSOLD
Saurabh Dubey: UNSOLD
Vaibhav Arora: UNSOLD
Anirudha Joshi: ₹20 Lakh - RR
Digvijay Deshmukh: ₹20 Lakh - MI
Prince Balwant Rai Singh: ₹20 Lakh - MI
Sanjay Yadav: ₹20 Lakh - SRH
Colin de Grandhomme: UNSOLD
Kusal Perera: UNSOLD
Mohit Sharma: ₹50 Lakh - DC
Dale Steyn: UNSOLD
Andrew Tye: UNSOLD
Rohan Kadam: UNSOLD
Shahrukh Kha: UNSOLD
Daniel Sams: UNSOLD
KS Bharat: UNSOLD
Prabhsimran Singh: ₹55 Lakh - KXIP
Tushar Deshpande: ₹20 Lakh - DC
R Sai Kishore: ₹20 Lakh - CSK
Ben Cutting: UNSOLD
Colin Munro: UNSOLD
Marcus Stoinis: ₹4.8 crore - DC
Mark Wood: UNSOLD
Prabhsimran Singh had a base price of 20L and he is SOLD to @lionsdenkxip for 55L #IPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Anrich Nortje: UNSOLD
Barinder Sran: UNSOLD
Mark Wood: UNSOLD
Alzarri Joseph: UNSOLD
Mustafizur Rahman: UNSOLD
Josh Hazlewood: ₹2 crores - CSK
Adam Milne: UNSOLD
Aakash Singh: ₹20 Lakh - RR
Kulwant Khejroliya: UNSOLD
Tushar Deshpande: UNSOLD
Karthik Tyagi: 1.3 crore - RR
Ishan Porel: ₹20 Lakh - KXIP
Riley Meredith - UNSOLD
Varun Chakravarthy joins KKR for ₹4 crores.
Alex Carey joins Delhi Capitals for ₹2.4 crores.
Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey is sold to @DelhiCapitals for 2.4Cr #IPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Set 1 of the players completed.
Pat Cummins wins the round as he becomes most expensive among all players so far.
Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris headline the auction in Kolkata.
Rajasthan Royals get their man! Robin Uthappa joins RR for ₹3 crore. The first Indian player to be sold in the auction.
Eoin Morgan goes under the hammer for ₹5.25 crore to KKR. Delhi Capitals gave a tough fight to KKR there.
Mumbai Indians get Chris Lynn for a base price of ₹2 crore. What a snatch! The Mumbai dugout looks extremely delighted with the deal.
Chris Lynn is sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 200L— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have retained the core players. They are expected to purchase back-up options, should there be injuries. Smart buys would be of great help.
Kings XI Punjab have the highest purse available heading into the auction. Have a look at the team-wise purse availability of all eight IPL teams:
As many as 332 players are up for grabs in the auction which includes 186 Indians, 143 overseas and 3 players from associate nations.
Hello and welcome to all the live updates of IPL Auction 2020. As we near the upcoming bidding war, all eight franchises are set to shape up their squads for IPL 2020.
Just about half an hour to go guys 🧐🧐— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
