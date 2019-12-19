The Debate
IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Pat Cummins, Chris Morris And Maxwell Force Bidding Wars

Cricket News

Catch the live updates of the IPL AUCTION 2020 as top players go under the hammer.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL Auction 2020

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Accelerated Round 1 summary, Marcus Stoinis strikes big
9 hours ago | December 19, 2019 20:40

Ayush Badoni: UNSOLD
Sandeep Bavanaka: ₹20 Lakh - SRH
Pravin Dubey: UNSOLD
Chris Green: ₹20 Lakh - KKR
Shams Mulani: UNSOLD
Shahbaz Ahmad: UNSOLD
Nikhil Naik: UNSOLD
Joshua Philippe: ₹20 Lakh - RCB
Mohsin Khan: ₹20 Lakh - MI
Rahul Shukla: UNSOLD
Tom Banton: ₹1 crore - KKR
Fabian Allen: ₹50 Lakh - SRH
Tom Curran: UNSOLD
Jason Holder: UNSOLD
Chris Jordan: ₹3 crore - KXIP
Isuru Udana: UNSOLD
Sean Abbot: UNSOLD
Matt Henry: UNSOLD
Kane Richardson: ₹4 crore - RCB
Oshane Thomas: ₹50 Lakh - RR
Sumit Kumar: UNSOLD
Aryan Juyal: UNSOLD
Kuldeep Sen: UNSOLD
Pravin Tambe: ₹20 Lakh - KKR
James Pattinson: UNSOLD
Liam Plunket: UNSOLD
Tajinder Dhillon: ₹20 Lakh - KXIP
Yudhvir Chara: UNSOLD
Sujit Nayak: UNSOLD
Abdul Samad: ₹20 Lakh - SRH
Nathan Ellis: UNSOLD
Kesrick Williams: UNSOLD
George Garton: UNSOLD
Saurabh Dubey: UNSOLD
Vaibhav Arora: UNSOLD
Anirudha Joshi: ₹20 Lakh - RR
Digvijay Deshmukh: ₹20 Lakh - MI
Prince Balwant Rai Singh: ₹20 Lakh - MI
Sanjay Yadav: ₹20 Lakh - SRH
Colin de Grandhomme: UNSOLD
Kusal Perera: UNSOLD
Mohit Sharma: ₹50 Lakh - DC
Dale Steyn: UNSOLD
Andrew Tye: UNSOLD
Rohan Kadam: UNSOLD
Shahrukh Kha: UNSOLD
Daniel Sams: UNSOLD
KS Bharat: UNSOLD
Prabhsimran Singh: ₹55 Lakh - KXIP
Tushar Deshpande: ₹20 Lakh - DC
R Sai Kishore: ₹20 Lakh - CSK
Ben Cutting: UNSOLD
Colin Munro: UNSOLD
Marcus Stoinis: ₹4.8 crore - DC
Mark Wood: UNSOLD

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates
10 hours ago | December 19, 2019 20:23

New Zealand opener Colin Munro unsold again.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: KXIP ropes in Prabhsimran
10 hours ago | December 19, 2019 20:22

Prabhsimran Singh goes to KXIP for ₹55 lakhs and Tushar Deshpande joins Delhi Capitals for ₹20 lakhs.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates
10 hours ago | December 19, 2019 20:19

K.S Bharat back in the action and unsold yet again.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates
10 hours ago | December 19, 2019 19:59

England all-rounder Chris Jordan sold to KXIP for ₹ 3 crores. Isuru Udana and Sean Abbott go unsold.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates:
10 hours ago | December 19, 2019 19:56

England youngster Tom Banton is sold to KKR for ₹1 crore while Fabian Allen is sold to SRH for ₹50 lakhs.

Tom Curran and Jason Holder find no bidders.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates:
10 hours ago | December 19, 2019 19:54

Shams Mulani, Shahbaz Ahamad, Nikhil Naik go unsold while Joshua Philippe gets picked by RCB for ₹20 lakhs.

Mohsin Khan gets picked by Mumbai Indians for ₹20 lakhs.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates:
10 hours ago | December 19, 2019 19:51

Ayush Badoni and Pravin Dubey go unsold while Sandeep Bavanaka goes to SRH while Chris Green goes to KKR respectively for ₹20 lakhs.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: IPL Auction 2020 Set 13 Summary, Josh Hazlewood to play for CSK
11 hours ago | December 19, 2019 18:47

Anrich Nortje: UNSOLD
Barinder Sran: UNSOLD
Mark Wood: UNSOLD
Alzarri Joseph: UNSOLD
Mustafizur Rahman: UNSOLD
Josh Hazlewood: ₹2 crores - CSK
Adam Milne: UNSOLD

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Set number 13 commences
11 hours ago | December 19, 2019 18:42

Anrich Nortje, Barinder Sran, Mark Wood, Alzarri Joseph and Mustafizur Rahman among pacers to find no takers.

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: West Indies all-rounder Brathwaite goes unsold
11 hours ago | December 19, 2019 18:35

All-rounders Carlos Brathwaite and Marcus Stoinis fail to grab attention.

While Mitchell Marsh joins SRH at a base price of ₹2 crores.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: IPL Auction 2020 Set 9 Summary, Karthik Tyagi strikes big
12 hours ago | December 19, 2019 17:58

Aakash Singh: ₹20 Lakh - RR
Kulwant Khejroliya: UNSOLD
Tushar Deshpande: UNSOLD
Karthik Tyagi: 1.3 crore - RR
Ishan Porel: ₹20 Lakh - KXIP
Riley Meredith - UNSOLD

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Updates for Uncapped Indians
12 hours ago | December 19, 2019 17:53

Akash Singh joins RR for his base price (₹20 lakhs).

While Kulwant Khejroliya finds no takers among franchises.

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Chakravarthy knighted by Knight Riders
12 hours ago | December 19, 2019 17:39

Varun Chakravarthy joins KKR for ₹4 crores.

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Steyn goes unsold
13 hours ago | December 19, 2019 16:56

South African pace legend Dale Steyn attracts no bids from franchises.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates
13 hours ago | December 19, 2019 16:51

Alex Carey joins Delhi Capitals for ₹2.4 crores.

 

IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: Cummins becomes a Knight Rider
13 hours ago | December 19, 2019 16:29

Set 1 of the players completed.

Pat Cummins wins the round as he becomes most expensive among all players so far.

Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris headline the auction in Kolkata.

IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES
14 hours ago | December 19, 2019 15:43

Rajasthan Royals get their man! Robin Uthappa joins RR for ₹3 crore. The first Indian player to be sold in the auction.

IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES
14 hours ago | December 19, 2019 15:41

Eoin Morgan goes under the hammer for ₹5.25 crore to KKR. Delhi Capitals gave a tough fight to KKR there. 

IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES
14 hours ago | December 19, 2019 15:39

Mumbai Indians get Chris Lynn for a base price of ₹2 crore. What a snatch! The Mumbai dugout looks extremely delighted with the deal. 

 

IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES
14 hours ago | December 19, 2019 15:38

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have retained the core players. They are expected to purchase back-up options, should there be injuries. Smart buys would be of great help. 

IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES
14 hours ago | December 19, 2019 15:34

Kings XI Punjab have the highest purse available heading into the auction. Have a look at the team-wise purse availability of all eight IPL teams:  

 

IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES
14 hours ago | December 19, 2019 15:30

As many as 332 players are up for grabs in the auction which includes 186 Indians, 143 overseas and 3 players from associate nations.

IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES
15 hours ago | December 19, 2019 15:25

Hello and welcome to all the live updates of IPL Auction 2020. As we near the upcoming bidding war, all eight franchises are set to shape up their squads for IPL 2020.

 

