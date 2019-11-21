IPL Auction 2020: Where Can Chris Lynn Go Next After Being Released By KKR?

Chris Lynn was easily one of the most unexpected releases before the IPL Auction 2020. Lynn almost seemed inseparable from KKR after his vital contributions at the top of the order in the last two seasons. Now that Chris Lynn's six-year-long association with the Knight Riders has come to an end, let us take a look at three teams who could put the Australian to very good use.

IPL Auction: Kings XI Punjab

A team which was once notorious for being dominated by Australians can do very well with Lynn on its side. After Ashwin's departure, the Kings XI need a skipper and an experienced player who brings value to the side. Not only can Chris Lynn bring his explosive prowess to the KXIP camp but he can also lead the Kings XI just like he leads the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash. The Kings XI can definitely get Lynn if they want to because they can easily outbid anyone with their deep pockets. How deep, you wonder? ₹42.70 crores deep.

IPL Auction: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Just like the Kings XI, RCB will be looking to finally win an IPL in 2020. Chris Lynn may be the team's key to doing just that. RCB is a team that is notorious for being very heavily loaded in the batting department and Lynn could give their batting the explosiveness that it has lacked after Chris Gayle's departure. RCB also have multiple slots open since they only have two overseas players at this point. Lynn could open with Kohli and provide the team with some great starts.

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians already have a pretty well-settled side but with Lynn's arrival, they can really bolster their opening stands. Quinton de Kock and Chris Lynn could make a lethal opening pair and provide MI with some explosive opening stands. Rohit Sharma's versatility can help MI as the innings can easily transition with Rohit at number three and Suryakumar Yadav or Ishan Kishan at four with Pandya and Pollard coming in later.

