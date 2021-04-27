IPL Cricketers To Get Vaccinated Next Week? Australia's Chris Lynn Drops A Hint And A Plea

Australian T20 specialist as well as Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn has revealed that players participating in the ongoing IPL 2021 will get vaccinated next week as India battles the second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Lynn has also urged Cricket Australia (CA) to make arrangements for a chartered flight for players to take them back home after the conclusion of the tournament on May 30, which has been turned down by the Australian government.

'We are getting vaccinated next week': Chris Lynn

"I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter. We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over", said Lynn while speaking to News Corp media.

Earlier, the opening batsman's Australian teammates including the likes of leggie Adam Zampa as well as pacers Kane Richardson, and, Andrew Tye decided to back out from this edition's marquee tournament amid the escalating health crisis in India.

'Only the Indian players can get vaccinated': Reports

With the Indian government opening up the process of COVID-19 vaccination for every citizen above the age of 18 from May 1, all eyes are now on the cricketers who are currently in the country for participating in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, it has been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has left the decision of vaccination on the players.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the BCCI said it is for players to decide on vaccination once the doors open for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.

"The Indian players can get vaccinated from Saturday. It is a call that is left on players," the source said.

Asked if an exception can be made for the foreign players as well since there are players from England, Australia, South Africa, and West Indies currently playing in the IPL, the source said: "Only the Indian players can get vaccinated here."

