WATCH | IPL 2021: Fans Laud Krunal Pandya's Sportsmanship For Withdrawing Appeal Against KL Rahul

IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI: In an incident involving Punjab Kings skipper, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya rejected his appeal after having appeared to run him out.

Vidit Dhawan
Even though Mumbai Indians (MI) are having a difficult IPL 2021 campaign, it did not stop Krunal Pandya from keeping the spirit of the game. In an incident involving Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper, KL Rahul, Krunal rejected his appeal after having appeared to run him out. Chris Gayle, who was on strike, smashed the ball at Rahul, whom it ricocheted off, as Krunal took advantage of the situation by hitting the stumps.

PBKS vs MI: Krunal Pandya shows sportsman's spirit

Although the on-field umpire seemed interested in the appeal, Krunal signalled to him to ignore his appeal. In response, Rahul appreciated the MI bowler's sportsman spirit as he showed him a thumbs up.

PBKS vs MI: Netizens praise Krunal Pandya

Several fans posted an image or video of the incident and praised Krunal Pandya for upholding the spirit of the game after withdrawing his appeal.

PBKS vs MI: Krunal Pandya picks up wicket of Mandeep Singh

Krunal Pandya got the crucial breakthrough as he picked up the wicket of Mandeep Singh just before the powerplay ended. Mandeep looked good as he was batting on 15 runs from 14 deliveries before he was dismissed via an LBW. The Punjab Kings eventually got to a total of 135 runs in the 20 overs. While speaking at the halfway stage, Krunal said that he was happy with his and the team's performance.

"The wicket is good, but we bowled really well. We were spot on with our execution for 20 overs. Powerplay bowling is not easy as a spinner, but I have been bowling consistently in it. Just need to play normal cricket now. We would have taken 136 at the start," said the Mumbai Indians bowler.

