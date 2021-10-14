IPL Final: KL Rahul Leads Orange Cap Race With 626 Runs; Only 1 Player May Overtake Him

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul is currently the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, with a total of 626 runs to his name in 13 matches. However, his orange cap may shift to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who follows Rahul in the second place, having scored 603 runs till now in 15 matches. With CSK due to play one more match in the season, in the finale of the IPL 2021 on October 15, Gaikwad is likely to overtake the PBKS skipper.

KL Rahul has scored 626 runs with a strike rate of 138.80 this season, with a personal best score of 98 runs off 42 balls in PBKS’s last group stage match against CSK. He has batted at an average of 62.60 runs per game, with the help of six half-centuries. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad is just 23 runs shy of equalling Rahul at the top of the highest scorer lists. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 137.35 and at an average of 46.38 and is most likely to overtake Rahul during the CSK vs KKR, IPL finals on October 15.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 70 runs off 50 balls during CSK vs DC, Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021

Gaikwad has scored four half-centuries in the season along with scoring his maiden IPL century. He scored 70 runs off 50 balls, during CSK’s qualifier 1 match against DC on October 10 and laid the foundation for CSK’s chase of 173 runs. CSK went on to win the match by four wickets, courtesy of Gaikwad’s innings, along with a half-century of 63 runs off 44 runs from veteran batter Robin Uthappa and a late blitz from skipper MS Dhoni’s bat.

Rahul and Gaikwad are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan who has scored 587 runs in 16 matches. However, DC has exited the tournament following their loss in the second qualifier on October 13. Another CSK opener, Faf du Plessis, finds himself at fourth place in the highest run-scorer standings with a total of 547 runs to his name in 15 matches. Du Plessis has scored runs for CSK at a strike rate of 137.09 with a personal best score of 95 runs. Gaikwad and Du Plessis during the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 final on October 15, will look to ply their trades once again and rise further up in the rankings.

(Image: @punjabkingsipl/Instagram)