IPL franchise launches bid to buy English county cricket club Yorkshire

The global outreach of the Indian Premier League has been pretty immense when it comes to Indian cricket. The IPL has turned into a massive industry and its valuation has surpassed the $3 billion mark as per several reports.

Rajasthan Royals launch an audacious attempt to takeover Yorkshire

As per a Daily Mail report, Rajasthan Royals have launched an audacious attempt to takeover English County giants Yorkshire. The inaugural IPL champions have reportedly offered a sum of £25million and should the bid be accepted it would give the Royals full control of the club.

Yorkshire are in a dire fund crunch and have been in need of money as they have to pay to the tune of £15 million to former chairman Colin Graves. The club has also been in talks with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley to sell the Headingley Ground in a bid to raise money.

Rajasthan already have one overseas franchise Barbados Royals under their fold and Yorkshire would be the first county outfit to be owned by them. Speculation regarding various loans has also been intensified but Rajatsthan's offer would be a convertible loan which would help the club pay back the money owed to Graves and later the money would be converted into equity.

Yorkshire are yet to respond to the offer

Yorkshire haven't reverted back but a call is likely to be taken by the executives and the decision will then advance to the club board. The final call will be with the members and it remains to be seen how it fares for Rajasthan. The IPL franchise will also introduce its own executives if the deal goes through and it could raise a serious question on the future of Yorkshire's current director of cricket Darren Gough.

The England Cricket Board are already open to the idea of bringing foreign investments to cricket and Rajasthan's bid for Yorkshire would likely start the proceedings.