IPL Franchise RCB's Twitter Handle Compromised, Hackers Post On India Vs New Zealand Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) official Twitter handle was allegedly hacked by crypto scammers on Saturday. The hackers changed the name of the account to 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' and started posting NFT-related tweets on the Bengaluru-based franchise's timeline. They also changed the display picture of the account and inserted a link that took users to a website associated with the hackers.

A few minutes ago, a post related to the upcoming ODI match between India and New Zealand was also shared on the handle while the name of the account was still unchanged. It is not known yet whether the post was shared by RCB's admin or the hackers. Meanwhile, it appears that the RCB's social media team has retrieved the account now as everything related to the crypto website has been removed including the name and display picture.

Earlier, the RCB admin took to Facebook to share an update on the matter. In an official statement, the franchise said that its Twitter handle was compromised around 4 am on Friday and that they temporarily lost access to the account. The franchise further stated that it doesn't support or endorse any of the tweets/retweets that happened today. This is not the first time RCB's Twitter handle got hacked. It happened in September 2021 but the franchise managed to retrieve the account after some time.

Image: Pixabay/RCB/Twitter/FB