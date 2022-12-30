'IPL Is One Thing; Playing For India Is Another': Sangakkara Gives Samson Brilliant Advice

Legendary Sri Lankan batsman and current Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara has sent an excellent piece of advice to Sanju Samson, who was recently selected for Team India's upcoming T20I series against The Lions. Sangakkara believes that while Samson has been given a fantastic opportunity to play for Team India, the 28-year-old needs to understand that playing for the Men in Blue is completely different as compared to playing in the IPL.

'Make sure you're relaxed...': Sangakkara gives Samson brilliant advice

While speaking on Star Sports' A Chat with Champions show, Kumar Sangakkara said, "He’s (Sanju Samson) got to keep things simple, just concentrate on batting. The IPL is one thing, playing for India is another. What you got to concentrate on, as Sanju Samson in the Indian side, is understanding what your job is. When you go out, make sure you’re relaxed, and you have clarity about how you’re going to play your role."

Sangakkara then went on to comment about Pant's batting position by adding, "He might have to bat outside position depending on where they want him to fit in. Whether he’s batting at the top or lower-middle order at 5 and 6, he’s got the game, the power, the touch, the placement and the mentality to do really well."

Samson has represented Team India in 16 T20Is, with only six of those appearances coming in 2022. He has scored 296 runs at an average of 21.14 and the highest score of 77. With the 28-year-old seemingly not having the best stats in his short international career, he is likely to be under tremendous pressure to perform. Amid the pressure that is likely to be on him, Sangakkara hopes that Samson can keep his cool and not think of this opportunity as his last one.

"The one thing he shouldn’t do is think that this is his final chance to prove his mettle and try and be desperate to succeed. He’s got every single thing going for him. He’s a wonderful young man, he’s got skills and temperament. Let it settle, don’t fight it, and make sure you’re adjusting to what comes at you on the day. And then, go out there and enjoy the way he plays," explained the legendary Sri Lankan batsman.