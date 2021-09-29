Last Updated:

IPL: Kuldeep Yadav Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery; Cricketers Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav who was ruled out of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 after sustaining a knee injury in UAE underwent successful surgery on Wednesday.

Team India's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav who was ruled out of the IPL 2021 Phase 2 after sustaining a knee injury underwent successful surgery on Wednesday. Following his successful knee surgery, Kuldeep Yadav shared his picture on his Twitter handle thanking everyone who supported him. Kuldeep Yadav's IPL 2021 stint was cut short when he sustained a serious knee injury during a practice session for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the UAE. 

Kuldeep Yadav in his post also shared that he will be going into rehabilitation and will try to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. 

Cricketers & fans wish Kuldeep Yadav a speedy recovery

As soon as Kuldeep Yadav shared his picture from the hospital, cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, and others wished him a speedy recovery. Fans also went on to wish the 26-year-old spinner a speedy recovery. 

The Kanpur-based cricketer has played seven Tests, 65 ODIs, and 23 T20Is for a total of 174 wickets across formats. Kuldeep last played for India in Sri Lanka with best figures of 2/48 in an ODI game and 2/30 in a T20 International. He played two more games during that tour -- an ODI and a T20I -- in which he went wicket-less.

Kuldeep Yadav on not being included in KKR's playing XI in IPL 2021 Phase 1

Before the resumption of the IPL 2021 Phase 2, Kuldeep Yadav had opened up on not being included in the KKR's playing XI for even a single match. In a conversation with cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, Kuldeep Yadav had said, "In the Indian team they talk to you when you are not selected, but it does not happen in the IPL. I remember that I had spoken to the franchise before the IPL but in the matches that happened in the middle, nobody gave me an explanation. I was a bit shocked. I felt like there was no trust like they had no faith in my skill. This happens when the team has many options. KKR now has plenty of spin bowling options.” 

