IPL Mega Auction: Which Teams Were Sold In The 2008 Inaugural Edition And At What Prices?

The Indian Premier League(IPL), has evolved as one of the biggest sporting tournaments across the world over the years since its inaugural edition in 2008. The tournament commenced in 2008 with eight teams and witnessed many teams joining and leaving, and currently, the league has eight teams battling each other for the title. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI), ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE, announced that two new teams will be joining the much-coveted tournament, starting from the IPL 2022 season. As the bidding process for the two new IPL franchises continues on Monday in the UAE, let’s take a look at which teams won the IPL team auctions in 2008 and at what prices they were sold.

Mumbai Indians

Over the years, Mumbai Indians have become one of the best teams in the IPL, as they have five IPL titles to their credit. The Mumbai-based franchise was bought by well-known business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance India Limited at a cost of USD 111.9 million. This was the most expensive bid made for a team during the inaugural edition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

The second-highest bid during the IPL mega auction in 2008 was made for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team was bought by Vijay Mallya’s United Breweries group at a cost of USD 111.6 million. At that time, Mallya also owned a Formula One team.

Deccan Chargers Hyderabad

The Hyderabad franchise is now renamed Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, during the early years of the tournament, the franchise was known as the Hyderabad Deccan Chargers. The team was bought by the Deccan Chronicle for a price of USD 107 million.

Chennai Super Kings

Along with Mumbai Indians, CSK is also one of the biggest teams in the tournament. CSK has four IPL titles with them, having won the fourth title during the IPL 2021. The Chennai-based team was bought by India Cements at a cost of USD 91 million.

Delhi Daredevils

The Delhi-based franchise is currently known as the Delhi Capitals in IPL. However, the franchise was bought by the GMR Group at a price of USD 84 million in 2008.

Kings XI Punjab

Currently known as the Punjab Kings, the Mohali-based team was formerly known as the Kings XI Punjab. Owned by Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, Karan Paul, and Dabur’s Mohit Burman, the team was purchased at a cost of USD 76 million.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata-based unit has won two IPL titles and is owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The team was bought at a cost of USD 75.09 million in 2008.

Rajasthan Royals

The winners of the inaugural edition were the Jaipur-based team, Rajasthan Royals. The team was bought by a consortium led by Emerging Media for a price of USD 67 million.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)