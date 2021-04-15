IPL Mentioned As Heath Streak Gets 8-year Ban For Breaching ICC's Anti-corruption Code

Former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak was handed an eight-year ban after being found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code. Streak, who is one of the finest cricketers to have excelled for Zimbabwe at the highest level accepted all five charges as a participant under the Code by virtue of his status as the coach of Zimbabwe from 2016 to 2018 and as the coach of various domestic teams. Reports state that he disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 tri-series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018.

Why has Heath Streak been banned? Here's what ICC says

One of Zimbabwe’s finest fast bowlers, Streak has been under investigation for a host of games between 2017 and 2018 when he served as a coach.

“Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the Code,” Alex Marshall, ICC general manager of integrity unit, said in an ICC statement. Among others, the charges included (2.3.2) “disclosing inside information under both the ICC Code and various domestic Codes, in circumstances where he knew or should have known that such information may be used for betting purposes.”

The matches include some in international cricket as well as for stints in Twenty20 leagues including the IPL, the BPL, and Afghanistan Premier League. Under the provisions of the code, Streak chose to admit the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an anti-corruption tribunal hearing. He will be free to resume his involvement in the game on March 28, 2029.

The 47-year-old did not report any of the above incidents to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He has also been charged with obstructing or delaying an investigation, including tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation.

Heath Streak's cricketing and coaching career

Heath Streak made his Test debut in Zimbabwe's tour of Pakistan 1993/1994 and was a staple in the lineup for years to come. The 47-year-old is the only Zimbabwean bowler to have taken over 100 Test wickets and one of only four Zimbabwean bowlers to have taken over 100 ODI wickets. Following his largely successful playing career, Streak ventured into coaching and was appointed as the bowling coach of the Zimbabwe national cricket team in 2009. He was offered the role of the head coach in 2016 but resigned in 2018 after the country failed to make it to the 2019 World Cup. Streak also had coaching stints in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.

