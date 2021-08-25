IPL: MS Dhoni Hunts For Ball After Magnificent Six During CSK Training Session; Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni have started their preparations for the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is set to resume from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The CSK players, including Dhoni, landed in the UAE on August 13 and have been quarantined in their hotel in Dubai since then. On August 19, the players were released from quarantine and began their practice session at the ICC academy. MS Dhoni can be seen smashing massive sixes during the CSK training session in a video uploaded by CSK on their social media.

MS Dhoni was seen in his blazing attitude with the bat, hitting enormous sixes. During the training session, Dhoni appeared to be in top shape. Dhoni smashed a mammoth six in the nets in his trademark style i.e dancing down the track and with a full swing of the bat. Following the training, Dhoni and several CSK players were observed trying to hunt the balls in the nearby trees and bushes.

CSK final squad for IPL 2021

CSK will look to build on their strong first-half performance and win another IPL title. Before the competition was called off on May 4, 2021, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were in second place behind Delhi Capitals. Their opening game of the UAE leg will be against the reigning champions Mumbai Indians on September 19. However, the UAE brings a disappointing memory for them, as they failed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2020 for the first time in the league's history. They will look to turn things around this time and with the kind of squad they have, they are destined to do so.

Chennai Super King’s IPL 2021 squad: MS Dhoni (C), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina.

Image: CHENNAIIPL Twitter/PTI