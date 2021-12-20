IPL: Not Virat Kohli, RCB Names Another Player As Best Batter Of 2021 Season

After a decent IPL 2021 season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named their best batter as a part of their annual Bold Awards. The Virat Kohli-led side finished third in the league stage and lost to finalists Kolkata Knight Riders in the playoffs.

While RCB's entire top order played brilliantly well, one batter, in particular, was the most impressive.

RCB names Glenn Maxwell as the best batter of IPL 2021

RCB took to their official Twitter handle to name Glenn Maxwell as the best batter of the IPL 2021 season as a part of their annual Bold Awards. The Australian all-rounder smacked 513 runs in 14 innings at a stunning strike rate of 144.10. His innings included 48 boundaries and 21 sixes.

𝑩𝑶𝑳𝑫 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺 2021



The BEST BATTER of #IPL2021 without doubt and deservedly goes to BIG SHOW @Gmaxi_32 for his explosive performances during the season.



The stats speak for itself.

The 33-year old finished as the highest-scoring player of the team ahead of opener Devdutt Padikkal and captain Virat Kohli. Padikkal hit 411 runs in 14 innings at a decent strike rate of 125.30. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli amassed 405 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 119.47.

AB de Villiers, who retired from all forms of cricket post the 2021 season of IPL, was RCB's fourth-highest scorer. The legendary South African batter, who was usually called upon to finish innings on a high, smashed 313 runs in total at a staggering strike rate of 148.34. His innings included 23 boundaries and 16 sixes.

Glenn Maxwell was one of Virat Kohli's top picks to bring to RCB

Virat Kohli, who will step down as the captain of RCB after leading the franchise for eight long years, had discussed Glenn Maxwell's talents with AB de Villiers.

In a video posted on RCB's official Twitter handle, Virat Kohli can be seen saying, "I had a discussion with AB (AB de Villiers) after the last IPL when we were thinking of which players we could sign for next year and Maxi's (Glenn Maxwell) name came up and I spoke to AB about this that I and he can potentially bring the best out of him and can provide him with the environment where he feels as part of the core group including myself and AB."

Bold Diaries: Glenn Maxwell 🤝 RCB



The planning that went into getting Glenn Maxwell to RCB, reactions from the cricket fraternity post the auction, and how Maxi turned it all around.

And indeed, it seems that the Australian all-rounder has not disappointed, having played some outstanding innings with the bat after a few disappointing seasons with the Punjab franchise in previous seasons.