IPL Players May Have Helped In Setting Up Honey-traps For KPL Players

New details regarding the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) scandal are emerging as reports are now suggesting that a few IPL players may have also been involved in the corrupt happenings of the league. The police are getting in touch with the BCCI in an effort to get more details. According to reports, IPL players were involved in allegedly honey-trapping KPL players.

Honey Traps set up

It is being reported that a few IPL players took a few KPL players to places like Dubai and Mauritius on orders of the bookies. These players were later honey-trapped, followed by the bookies making unethical demands on the players. It is also being reported that a few of these players did not comply with the bookies' demands. Senior police officers have commented on these happenings and made it clear that they are seeking compliance from the BCCI. The police wants to know if the vigilance committee of the BCCI knew about the 'unnatural' happenings in KPL games.

The Bengaluru Police commissioner is also reported to have commented on the happenings. He refused to reveal specifics until the investigations are underway. The Central Crime Branch will also study the scoring patterns of important KPL matches to spot any discrepancies and intentionally-poor performances.

A very bad time for the KPL

The Karnataka Premier League has now earned a reputation for being corrupt. In the last two months, key figures in the league have been arrested. Team owners, coaches, entertainers, bookies, people in almost any role related to the league have been arrested as their corrupt practices have come to the surface or are being investigated. CM Gautam, who has been seen playing for the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, was earlier arrested. Gautam was accused of batting slowly in the KPL 2019 finals which led to his team losing the match. Gautam was the captain of his team - Bellary Tuskers.

