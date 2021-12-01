Last Updated:

IPL Retention: Check Out Each Team's Auction Purse Ahead Of The Mega Auction

The IPL 2022 auction is expected to be a mega event with a total of 10 teams set to take part in the coming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Team purse for IPL 2022 auction

The IPL 2022 retention list is finally out, with teams making some tough decisions in terms of retaining the big players in the team for the IPL 2022 season. The IPL 2022 auction is expected to be a mega event with a total of 10 teams set to take part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Apart from the existing eight franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new entrants in the cash-rich league.

The retention by the IPL 2022 teams sees some big players added to the auction pool, which could see the sides going all out during the bidding war to get the best players available in the auction pool. The likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and many more will be up for grabs during IPL cricket's big event. Here's a look at how teams stand in terms of purse value after IPL 2022 retention.

IPL 2022 retention: How much money do the 8 franchises have in auction purse

Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings after retaining Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad have ₹48 crore in their purse.

Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians have ₹48 crore in their auction purse after retaining the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

Kolkata Knight Riders: The Kolkata Knight Riders retained Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine will be left with ₹48 crore.

Delhi Capitals: The JSW group owned franchise retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje, leaving them with a purse of ₹47.5 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: The Bangalore franchise retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj, leaving them with a purse of ₹57 crore for the auction.

Rajasthan Royals: The Royals have retained Sanju Samson, England star Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, keeping ₹62 crore in hand for the auction.

Punjab Kings: The Punjab Kings retained Mayank Agarwal and the uncapped Arshdeep Singh, and will head into IPL 2022 auction with a purse of ₹72 crores.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: The Hyderabad franchise retained New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad to be left with a purse of ₹68 crore for the IPL 2022 auction.

