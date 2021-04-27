IPL 'Royal Rumble'? DC Asks Fans To Gear Up For RCB; Marcus Stoinis & Glenn Maxwell In Tow

Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 league match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Both teams will be will eyeing their fifth win of this season and a chance to finish at the summit of the points table for now.

Before both teams take to the field, DC have ensured that a blockbuster contest is on the cards as they have urged the fans to fasten their seat belts and prepare themselves for what promises to be a 'Royal' Rumble at the world's largest cricket stadium.

'Ready for a Royal Rumble'

Ahead of the high-octane clash between two of the in-form teams in the ongoing tournament, the Delhi-based franchise has given a special mention to the Royal Rumble which is a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) pay-per-view as well as one of the most important special events of the company and two of the greatest professional wrestlers to have entered the ring- the legendary Hulk Hogan, and, the Big Show.

While Marcus Stoinis was in Hulk Hogan's attire, his countryman Glenn Maxwell filled the big shoes of the Big Show. This creative masterpiece from DC was lauded by the passionate cricket fans as well. Here are some of the reactions.

Today it will be hulk show — aviiiiii (@Beasttslayerr) April 27, 2021

HulkShow — ALIS ðŸ˜Ž (@Alis_Navadiya_) April 27, 2021

Appreciation tweet for DC's social media design and content team they really are coming up with some amazing animated posters!! — Namit Desai (@_nomadic_11) April 27, 2021

Haha awesomely designðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — â–ªrayeâ–ª (@the_emotionalll) April 27, 2021

22 Men Royal Rumble.

Fact: Big Show has never won the Royal Rumble, Hulk has twice âœŒï¸ — what India Loves (@whatindialoves) April 27, 2021

What made the Delhi Capitals come up with such a unique design?

While the Delhi-based franchise ended up winning the hearts of the fans with their out-of-the-box creative skills, there is a reason behind them coming up with this design. For those unaware, Marcus Stoinis is nicknamed the 'Hulk' whereas his Australian team-mate is fondly as well as famously called the 'Big Show'.

The fight for the 'Numero Uno' spot

Coming back to the on-field contest, both Dehli Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have showcased a dominant brand of cricket this season. The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are placed second on the points table. The last year's finalists are coming into the fixture with three successive victories and will be keen to capitalise on the momentum. A victory in this encounter will make them the table toppers in IPL 2021.

DC clinched a crucial victory against SRH in their last encounter where they held their nerves in the all-important Super Over to register a famous win. They will look to go all guns blazing against the RCB side on Tuesday. Their clash promises to be an entertaining one for the fans.

RCB on the other hand have had a fabulous start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they earned comprehensive victories in their first four fixtures. However, they faced their maiden loss this season as they came second in their clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. After enjoying a run at the top of the table, Virat Kohli and co. have fallen to third place on the points table. Just like DC, RCB also have a chance of moving to the top of the table if they manage to win their forthcoming encounter.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI/PTI)