Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive buy in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) Auctions as he received a bid of a whopping INR 18.5 crore from Punjab Kings. Curran earlier played for PBKS and returned to the place where he started his IPL career. There was an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and PBKS for the T20 World Cup 2022 player-of-the tournament. However, PBKS had the cash to splash on the all-rounder.

IPL Auction: Sam Curran reacts to PBKS' Rs 18.5 crore bid

Sam Curran reacted to the development as he commented on becoming the most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction. Here is how he reacted:-

Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it 🦁 https://t.co/1lpsK8fX4V — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) December 23, 2022

IPL 2023 Auctions

Punjab Kings broke the bank to get Curran, who drew highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of Rs 16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had shelled out to grab South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was second-highest earner, fetching Rs 17.5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes was the third-highest gainer, fetching Rs 16.25 crore from CSK who pipped Kolkata Knight Riders in another intense bidding war.

England players were in demand as batter Harry Brook earned a Rs 13.25 crore winning from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Brook, who struck three hundreds in as many games and set new record for most runs by an England batter in a Test series in Pakistan, started at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

The bidding for Brook was mainly between SRH and Rajasthan Royals.

India international Mayank Agarwal was also bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore. His base price was set at Rs 1 crore.

(with PTI inputs)