Sourav Ganguly 'optimistic' About IPL In 2020; Pens Important Letter To BCCI Affiliates

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Presidents and Secretaries of all the affiliated members of India's apex cricketing body regarding the resumption of domestic and international cricket post-COVID-19 pandemic. Providing an update about the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to start from March 29 but has been indefinitely postponed, Ganguly said that BCCI is working on "all possible" options to ensure that the IPL is staged this year.

'We are optimistic'

"The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start from 29th March 2020, however, it has been indefinitely postponed. The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums. The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year. Recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in IPL have also shown their keenness on being a part of this year IPL. We are optimistic and the BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this," the letter reads.

Here is the copy of Sourav Ganguly's letter: