IPL: Top Players Who Have Scored Most Centuries In Tournament's History

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was stopped mid-way in May after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit India. With just 30 matches played in the 14th edition of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the second leg of the IPL will commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL has seen a total of 65 centuries being scored by 38 different batsmen, lets take a look at the top players with the highest number of centuries:

1. Chris Gayle - 6 (PBKS & RCB)

An IPL list of top batsmen would not seem right if the mighty Jamaican was not at the top, he's scored six centuries in total from 139 innings, five during his time with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and one while with Punjab Kings. He also holds the highest individual score in a match with a score that many teams are unable to score, 175* off just 66 balls with a strike rate of 265.15 for RCB against Pune Warriors India back in April 2013.

2. Virat Kohli - 5 (RCB)

There is probably not a single batting list that Virat Kohli would not be towards the top end of, and here he is second, with five centuries from 191 innings. While all five of his centuries are in the lower portion of hundred, it is always about consistency for the Indian skipper. The ever-reliant Kohli has an average of 37.97 with a strike rate of 130.41.

3. David Warner - 4 (DC & SRH)

David Warner has managed to rack up four centuries during his very successful time in the IPL. He has scored two for Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils while he played there) and two for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His average is an amazing 42.22 and from 148 innings he has managed to score 50 half-centuries, talk about being consistent.

4. Shane Watson - 4 (RR & CSK)

One of the greatest all-rounders to grace the IPL. He has scored two centuries for Rajasthan Royals and two for Chennai Super Kings, however, his best knock came in the 2018 IPL final against SRH when he scored 117* off 57 balls to lead CSK to victory and claim the IPL trophy that season. He is also the only player along with Rohit Sharma to score a century and take a hat-trick of wickets in the IPL.

5. AB de Villiers - 3 (RCB & DC)

Now he may be fifth on the list but the highly explosive batsman has three centuries during his IPL career. He scored one during his time at DC and the other two with RCB. However, the stat that boggles the mind is that de Villiers has an average of 40.77 with a strike rate of 152.38! Now that is what you call explosive.

6. Sanju Samson - 3 (DC & RR)

He still has a long way to go and could very easily move further up the list, at 26 years there is potential and talent in the right-handed batsman. He scored a century during his time at DC and two with RR. His average is a little low and so he will be hoping to bring in some consistency into his game.

Players with two centuries in the IPL:

Hashim Amla (PBKS), Shikhar Dhawan (DC), Adam Gilchrist (DCR & PBKS), Brendon McCullum (KKR & CSK), Ajinkya Rahan (RR), KL Rahul (PBKS), Virender Sehwag (DC & PBKS), Ben Stokes (RPS & RR), and Murali Vijay (CSK).

(Image: PTI/ RCB Website)