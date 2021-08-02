IPL's Punjab Kings Buys Stake In CPL Team St Lucia; Renames It To 'St Lucia Kings'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings has acquired the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side St Lucia Zouks. The CPL team, which finished as runners-up last season, will now play in the tournament as St Lucia Kings. According to reports, the newly-rebranded team will share assets and other things with its sister franchise Punjab Kings, jointly owned by Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, businessman Ness Wadia, and the Dabur company.

The new team logo is similar to that of Punjab Kings but in an ocean blue colour to symbolise the sky and the sea, specifically the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, which encircle the island country. The lion in the centre stands for exuberance. While Andy Flower and Darren Sammy will lead the side as head coach and assistant coach, South African batsman, Faf du Plessis will take over the captaincy role.

"I love the logo, and I love the new name. It's a pleasure to be associated with the Kings Franchise, and I truly hope that the name can inspire our players to play like the true Kings that we are!" said St Lucia Kings Assistant Coach and Mentor Darren Sammy while talking about the latest partnership between the two T20 sides.

IPL franchises that own CPL teams

Late last month, Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural winner of the Indian Premier League, announced that it bought majority stakes in CPL franchise Barbados Tridents. Royals Sports Group, the owner of IPL side Rajasthan Royals, bought the stakes. The strategic partnership between the two franchises saw Barbados Tridents rebranded as Barbados Royals. Kolkata Knight Riders were the first IPL franchise to invest in the CPL through its champion side Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), representing Trinidad and Tobago.

The latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League will be held between August 26 to September 15 this year. The tournament will kickstart with a match between defending champion Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The West Indies cricket board had earlier announced that the tournament was moved, keeping in mind the second leg of IPL 2021, scheduled to take place between September 19 to October 15.

Image: PTI/StLuciaZouks/Twitter

